3567 Andrews St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Description



*300 off First Months Rent!!!* Charming one bedroom Cottage *300 off First Months Rent!!!* This beautiful cottage located in Mission Hills has beautiful views of the city and within walking distance to restaurants. The cottage has a very home like feelings with a laundry room including a new full size washer and dryer, fenced backyard and a single car garage located underneath. There are new windows in the living room along with original hardwood flooring that continues into the bedroom. A brand new A/C unit in the bedroom window is included. Vintage like bathroom off of the large bedroom. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances are included that are brand new. New flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. Tenant responsible for water and trash. No Pets.

Property Size: 399



Bedrooms: 1



Bathrooms: 1



Deposit: $1600



Monthly Income: $4,238