Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3567 Andrews St

3567 Andrews Street · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Andrews Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

*300 off First Months Rent!!!* Charming one bedroom Cottage *300 off First Months Rent!!!* This beautiful cottage located in Mission Hills has beautiful views of the city and within walking distance to restaurants. The cottage has a very home like feelings with a laundry room including a new full size washer and dryer, fenced backyard and a single car garage located underneath. There are new windows in the living room along with original hardwood flooring that continues into the bedroom. A brand new A/C unit in the bedroom window is included. Vintage like bathroom off of the large bedroom. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances are included that are brand new. New flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. Tenant responsible for water and trash. No Pets.
Property Size: 399

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $1600

Monthly Income: $4,238

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Andrews St have any available units?
3567 Andrews St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Andrews St have?
Some of 3567 Andrews St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Andrews St currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Andrews St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Andrews St pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Andrews St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3567 Andrews St offer parking?
Yes, 3567 Andrews St offers parking.
Does 3567 Andrews St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3567 Andrews St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Andrews St have a pool?
No, 3567 Andrews St does not have a pool.
Does 3567 Andrews St have accessible units?
No, 3567 Andrews St does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Andrews St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3567 Andrews St does not have units with dishwashers.

