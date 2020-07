Amenities

3566 Menlo Ave #B Available 06/02/20 Highly Upgraded 1 Bed 1 Bath on a Great Street! - Only one year old interiors! 400 square feet. $1,200 per month. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and new roof. Off street parking space provided too. Ideal for a single person. Popular City Heights location. Water and electricity is provided for an additional $100 per month for 1 resident and $120 if there are 2.



