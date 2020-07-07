3565 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

3565 Fairmount Ave.

San Diego, CA 92105

____________________________



AVAILABLE NOW!



DETAILS:



•1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex cottage

• $1,295 per month

• $1,200 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water/Sewer included in rent

• Cat with additional deposit ok



FEATURES:



• One story duplex

• Large living room and dining area

• New carpet and LVT flooring!

• Freshly painted!

• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light

• One, off-street, assigned parking space

• Coin-operated laundry room onsite

• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space

• Near major freeways & markets



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.