Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:38 PM

3565 Fairmount Avenue

3565 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
3565 Fairmount Ave.
San Diego, CA 92105
____________________________

AVAILABLE NOW!

DETAILS:

•1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex cottage
• $1,295 per month
• $1,200 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water/Sewer included in rent
• Cat with additional deposit ok

FEATURES:

• One story duplex
• Large living room and dining area
• New carpet and LVT flooring!
• Freshly painted!
• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light
• One, off-street, assigned parking space
• Coin-operated laundry room onsite
• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space
• Near major freeways & markets

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
3565 Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 3565 Fairmount Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 3565 Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3565 Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

