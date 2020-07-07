3565 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities
3565 Fairmount Ave.
San Diego, CA 92105
____________________________
AVAILABLE NOW!
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex cottage
• $1,295 per month
• $1,200 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water/Sewer included in rent
• Cat with additional deposit ok
FEATURES:
• One story duplex
• Large living room and dining area
• New carpet and LVT flooring!
• Freshly painted!
• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light
• One, off-street, assigned parking space
• Coin-operated laundry room onsite
• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space
• Near major freeways & markets
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.