3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly sauna tennis court

This Entry Level Carmel Valley home has 2 Master Suites! Living Room has cozy Fireplace for warmth and Ambiance. Kitchen comes with All Appliances. New Refrigerator. Dining Room is situated right off the kitchen. Nice Private Covered Patio. Full size Washer and Dryer. Water, Sewer & Trash are included. Located in the Desirable Camino Villas Complex. Camino Villas Condos at High Bluff and El Camino Real in Carmel Valley (San Diego) has a Beautiful Pool, Spa, Gym, Sauna, Tennis Courts. Two miles to Torrey Pines State Beach and Del Mar. North of I-5 / 805 merge and CA-56 freeways. Close to Del Mar Highlands shopping center with Great Night Life, Restaurants and Luxury Movie Theater. Award Winning Schools in the San Dieguito school district: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle, Torrey Pines High.