All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223

3555 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3555 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
This Entry Level Carmel Valley home has 2 Master Suites! Living Room has cozy Fireplace for warmth and Ambiance. Kitchen comes with All Appliances. New Refrigerator. Dining Room is situated right off the kitchen. Nice Private Covered Patio. Full size Washer and Dryer. Water, Sewer & Trash are included. Located in the Desirable Camino Villas Complex. Camino Villas Condos at High Bluff and El Camino Real in Carmel Valley (San Diego) has a Beautiful Pool, Spa, Gym, Sauna, Tennis Courts. Two miles to Torrey Pines State Beach and Del Mar. North of I-5 / 805 merge and CA-56 freeways. Close to Del Mar Highlands shopping center with Great Night Life, Restaurants and Luxury Movie Theater. Award Winning Schools in the San Dieguito school district: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle, Torrey Pines High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have any available units?
3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have?
Some of 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 offers parking.
Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 has a pool.
Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Caminito El Rincon Unit 223 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University