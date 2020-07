Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This stunning, chic Point Loma home features spacious rooms, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled to include granite counters and SS appliances. The attached 2-car garage gives you direct entry to the home. Upstairs is the large master retreat with a huge bathroom, shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and balcony with views of city lights. Game room is downstairs with 2 more bedrooms and access a private backyard/inground pool.