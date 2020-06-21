All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3548 Georgia Street - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3548 Georgia Street - 9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

3548 Georgia Street - 9

3548 Georgia Street · (619) 987-6289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3548 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come live in this quiet North Park neighborhood in an upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath. This cute building is well built and very quite for it's central location. Everything that balboa park has to offer is just a short walk away. This incredibly spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit features an open living area, beautiful new floors throughout, all new upgrades in the kitchen including new appliances, granite counters, newly installed fans in the bedroom and dining area. Freshly painted throughout and new double pane vinyl windows. Laundry room on site. 1 parking spot with plenty of street parking. No smoking, 1 year lease minimum. Owner pays water, sewer, landscaping, and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have any available units?
3548 Georgia Street - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have?
Some of 3548 Georgia Street - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Georgia Street - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Georgia Street - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Georgia Street - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 does offer parking.
Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have a pool?
No, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have accessible units?
No, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Georgia Street - 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Georgia Street - 9 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3548 Georgia Street - 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity