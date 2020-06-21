3548 Georgia Street - 9

Amenities

Come live in this quiet North Park neighborhood in an upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath. This cute building is well built and very quite for it's central location. Everything that balboa park has to offer is just a short walk away. This incredibly spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit features an open living area, beautiful new floors throughout, all new upgrades in the kitchen including new appliances, granite counters, newly installed fans in the bedroom and dining area. Freshly painted throughout and new double pane vinyl windows. Laundry room on site. 1 parking spot with plenty of street parking. No smoking, 1 year lease minimum. Owner pays water, sewer, landscaping, and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. No pets