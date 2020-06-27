All apartments in San Diego
3530 Caminito El Rincon #36

3530 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (Top Floor) at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo @ Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. Upper level unit. Light and bright in great condition. New Paint. Central Heat and AC. All Appliances included, Washer/dryer full size on Patio in closet. Complex offers Pool/Saps, Tennis, fitness and on site Laundry facilities. Excellent location!! In the heart of Carmel Valley. Easy access to the 5/805 and 56 Freeways. To the beach in minutes. Walking distance to all schools, library, shopping, Del Mar Highlands Town Center One Paseo, CV Rec. Center

(RLNE2234962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have any available units?
3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have?
Some of 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 offer parking?
No, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have a pool?
Yes, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 has a pool.
Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have accessible units?
No, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Caminito El Rincon #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
