3530 Caminito El Rincon #36

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (Top Floor) at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo @ Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. Upper level unit. Light and bright in great condition. New Paint. Central Heat and AC. All Appliances included, Washer/dryer full size on Patio in closet. Complex offers Pool/Saps, Tennis, fitness and on site Laundry facilities. Excellent location!! In the heart of Carmel Valley. Easy access to the 5/805 and 56 Freeways. To the beach in minutes. Walking distance to all schools, library, shopping, Del Mar Highlands Town Center One Paseo, CV Rec. Center



