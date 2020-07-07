3517 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Gorgeous Spanish style single story 1Bdm 1Ba apartment home in the Balboa Park community of Banker's Hill. Welcome to La Nanita gated community where the unit features a spacious floor plan with large living room, dining room and beautiful wood floors throughout. Bedrooms feature plenty of closet space. Cozy kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Onsite community laundry room, lush landscaping, and so close to everything (park, shops, restaurants). Pets friendly (pet rent) and tenants pay all utilities (utility rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.