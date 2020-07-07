All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

3517 Sixth Avenue

3517 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3517 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Spanish style single story 1Bdm 1Ba apartment home in the Balboa Park community of Banker's Hill. Welcome to La Nanita gated community where the unit features a spacious floor plan with large living room, dining room and beautiful wood floors throughout. Bedrooms feature plenty of closet space. Cozy kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Onsite community laundry room, lush landscaping, and so close to everything (park, shops, restaurants). Pets friendly (pet rent) and tenants pay all utilities (utility rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
3517 Sixth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3517 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Sixth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

