Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:02 PM

3517 Columbia Street

3517 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. The home has hardwood floors throughout. The living room is very large and has a walk in closet. The spacious bathroom features a separate shower and bathtub. There is an ample sized kitchen with a range/oven, refrigerator and dining area. The master bedroom is also large with another big walk in closet and doors that lead out on the patio. Hurry this one won't last!

One assigned parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets allowed in this home.

See it now by virtual 3D walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jA73hTZYCds

To schedule an physical showing please go to https://u19372.rently.com or call/TEXT our leasing line at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Columbia Street have any available units?
3517 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3517 Columbia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3517 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 3517 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3517 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3517 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
