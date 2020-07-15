3517 Columbia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. The home has hardwood floors throughout. The living room is very large and has a walk in closet. The spacious bathroom features a separate shower and bathtub. There is an ample sized kitchen with a range/oven, refrigerator and dining area. The master bedroom is also large with another big walk in closet and doors that lead out on the patio. Hurry this one won't last!



One assigned parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets allowed in this home.



See it now by virtual 3D walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jA73hTZYCds



To schedule an physical showing please go to https://u19372.rently.com or call/TEXT our leasing line at 619-832-0173.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

