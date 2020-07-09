All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3514 Mission Mesa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3514 Mission Mesa Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3514 Mission Mesa Way

3514 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3514 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Story Townhouse for Rent - This 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom unit is available for rent! Located near the La Mesa area, close to major freeway entrances of the 8 and the 15. Features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and spacious living areas. Attached 2 car garage. Washer Dryer hookups and dedicated laundry area. Community pool included. Water and trash included.

Small Pets Only

Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5793652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have any available units?
3514 Mission Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have?
Some of 3514 Mission Mesa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Mission Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Mission Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Mission Mesa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Mission Mesa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Mission Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Mission Mesa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 3514 Mission Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 3514 Mission Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Mission Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Mission Mesa Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University