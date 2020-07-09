3514 Mission Mesa Way

Amenities

3 Story Townhouse for Rent - This 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom unit is available for rent! Located near the La Mesa area, close to major freeway entrances of the 8 and the 15. Features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and spacious living areas. Attached 2 car garage. Washer Dryer hookups and dedicated laundry area. Community pool included. Water and trash included.



Small Pets Only



Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE5793652)