3511 Florida St

Amenities
Beautiful North Park 3bd/2ba classic craftsman bungalow, loads of upgrades. 1 car garage, expansive driveway made of rustic brown & gray concrete paver stones, room for 3 cars. Upgraded kitchen, travertine tile, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Both baths upgraded, travertine floors & upgraded cabinets. Original hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in living room with marble stone. Electrical service to home upgraded. Large rear yard with lush landscaping & privacy.