All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3511 Florida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3511 Florida St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:35 AM

3511 Florida St

3511 Florida Street · (858) 245-2776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3511 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful North Park 3bd/2ba classic craftsman bungalow, loads of upgrades. 1 car garage, expansive driveway made of rustic brown & gray concrete paver stones, room for 3 cars. Upgraded kitchen, travertine tile, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Both baths upgraded, travertine floors & upgraded cabinets. Original hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in living room with marble stone. Electrical service to home upgraded. Large rear yard with lush landscaping & privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Florida St have any available units?
3511 Florida St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Florida St have?
Some of 3511 Florida St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Florida St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Florida St pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Florida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3511 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Florida St does offer parking.
Does 3511 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Florida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Florida St have a pool?
No, 3511 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 3511 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Florida St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3511 Florida St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity