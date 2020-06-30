All apartments in San Diego
3506 Dwight Street

3506 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***NEW PHOTOS TO COME***

This vintage home is located on a canyon rim in North Park. The home has hardwood flooring and new paint.

A balcony lies at the rear of the property with stairs leading to the backyard. A small wooden deck is great for your outdoor dining set. The basement area is perfect for a workroom and/or storage. A washer and dryer (gas) hook-up is also in the basement.

A dog or cat is okay with an additional deposit(size and breed restrictions apply).

*Good credit is required
**Resident pays all utilities

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats and small dogs allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (restrictions apply) 2 pet max.

Please call for more details or to schedule a viewing today.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Dwight Street have any available units?
3506 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Dwight Street have?
Some of 3506 Dwight Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Dwight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Dwight Street is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Dwight Street offer parking?
No, 3506 Dwight Street does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 Dwight Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 3506 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 3506 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.

