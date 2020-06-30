3506 Dwight Street

Amenities
***NEW PHOTOS TO COME***
This vintage home is located on a canyon rim in North Park. The home has hardwood flooring and new paint.
A balcony lies at the rear of the property with stairs leading to the backyard. A small wooden deck is great for your outdoor dining set. The basement area is perfect for a workroom and/or storage. A washer and dryer (gas) hook-up is also in the basement.
A dog or cat is okay with an additional deposit(size and breed restrictions apply).
*Good credit is required
**Resident pays all utilities
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats and small dogs allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (restrictions apply) 2 pet max.
Please call for more details or to schedule a viewing today.
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.