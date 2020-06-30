3506 Dwight Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***NEW PHOTOS TO COME***



This vintage home is located on a canyon rim in North Park. The home has hardwood flooring and new paint.



A balcony lies at the rear of the property with stairs leading to the backyard. A small wooden deck is great for your outdoor dining set. The basement area is perfect for a workroom and/or storage. A washer and dryer (gas) hook-up is also in the basement.



A dog or cat is okay with an additional deposit(size and breed restrictions apply).



*Good credit is required

**Resident pays all utilities



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs excellent rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats and small dogs allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet (restrictions apply) 2 pet max.



Please call for more details or to schedule a viewing today.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

(619) 698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.