Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3504 Caminito El Rincon #4
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3504 Caminito El Rincon #4

3504 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Dual Master Suites! Great Complex Amenities - 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in Carmel Valley/Del Mar! Completely upgraded throughout. Light and bright living room with fireplace and slider that leads out to private balcony. Full size washer and dryer in balcony closet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, tile backsplash and newer cabinets/counters. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all included. Great floor plan with one room at each end. Each bedroom has its own upgraded bath.
Located in Camino Villas which offers great amenities. Pool, spa, gym with sauna and tennis courts. One assigned parking space included. Plenty of guest parking available. Great complex that is well maintained.
One year lease. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water/sewer and trash included. Sorry, no pets. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have any available units?
3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have?
Some of 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 offers parking.
Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have a pool?
Yes, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 has a pool.
Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have accessible units?
No, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Caminito El Rincon #4 has units with dishwashers.

