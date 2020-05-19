3504 Caminito El Rincon #4.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Dual Master Suites! Great Complex Amenities - 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in Carmel Valley/Del Mar! Completely upgraded throughout. Light and bright living room with fireplace and slider that leads out to private balcony. Full size washer and dryer in balcony closet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, tile backsplash and newer cabinets/counters. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all included. Great floor plan with one room at each end. Each bedroom has its own upgraded bath.

Located in Camino Villas which offers great amenities. Pool, spa, gym with sauna and tennis courts. One assigned parking space included. Plenty of guest parking available. Great complex that is well maintained.

One year lease. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water/sewer and trash included. Sorry, no pets. Available NOW!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Pets Allowed



