3502 Pringle St #204

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking hot tub

Light, Bright & Airy Mission Hills Hardwood, Hummingbirds! 2bd/2ba Condo - Welcome home to this well-maintained Mission Hills Condo with bay views. This corner unit is especially light and bright with windows throughout, includes a double master suite, 2 side-by-side parking spaces plus an elevator. Upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen lighting. Convenient location - walk to the trolley. Gated community, community spa.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE3666085)