San Diego, CA
3502 Pringle St #204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3502 Pringle St #204

3502 Pringle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Pringle Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
hot tub
Light, Bright & Airy Mission Hills Hardwood, Hummingbirds! 2bd/2ba Condo - Welcome home to this well-maintained Mission Hills Condo with bay views. This corner unit is especially light and bright with windows throughout, includes a double master suite, 2 side-by-side parking spaces plus an elevator. Upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen lighting. Convenient location - walk to the trolley. Gated community, community spa.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE3666085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Pringle St #204 have any available units?
3502 Pringle St #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Pringle St #204 have?
Some of 3502 Pringle St #204's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Pringle St #204 currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Pringle St #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Pringle St #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Pringle St #204 is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Pringle St #204 offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Pringle St #204 offers parking.
Does 3502 Pringle St #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Pringle St #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Pringle St #204 have a pool?
No, 3502 Pringle St #204 does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Pringle St #204 have accessible units?
No, 3502 Pringle St #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Pringle St #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Pringle St #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
