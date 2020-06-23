350 W Ash #906

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Furnished or unfurnished Loft/ Studio in Little Italy 350 W Ash - Bright with ultra-high ceilings loft/studio in Little Italy in the hip urban residence of 350 W Ash development! With a premium west-facing orientation city views & peek bay views you'll love the upgraded beautiful wood-tile floors, custom paint, Juliet balcony, light fixtures & stainless-steel kitchen with custom backsplash. 1 underground parking space plus located down the hall is your own storage space too. Long term rental.



(RLNE3461786)