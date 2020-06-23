All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 350 W Ash #906.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
350 W Ash #906
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

350 W Ash #906

350 W Ash St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 W Ash St, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Furnished or unfurnished Loft/ Studio in Little Italy 350 W Ash - Bright with ultra-high ceilings loft/studio in Little Italy in the hip urban residence of 350 W Ash development! With a premium west-facing orientation city views & peek bay views you'll love the upgraded beautiful wood-tile floors, custom paint, Juliet balcony, light fixtures & stainless-steel kitchen with custom backsplash. 1 underground parking space plus located down the hall is your own storage space too. Long term rental.

(RLNE3461786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Ash #906 have any available units?
350 W Ash #906 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 W Ash #906 have?
Some of 350 W Ash #906's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Ash #906 currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Ash #906 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W Ash #906 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W Ash #906 is pet friendly.
Does 350 W Ash #906 offer parking?
Yes, 350 W Ash #906 offers parking.
Does 350 W Ash #906 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 W Ash #906 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Ash #906 have a pool?
No, 350 W Ash #906 does not have a pool.
Does 350 W Ash #906 have accessible units?
No, 350 W Ash #906 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Ash #906 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 W Ash #906 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University