/
San Diego, CA
/
3480 Old Cobble Ct.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3480 Old Cobble Ct.

3480 Old Cobble Court · No Longer Available
Location

3480 Old Cobble Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
hot tub
4 Bed/2.5 Bath Spacious Two Story Home at Knolls of Fox Run in San Diego - Spacious two story home at Knolls of Fox Run in San Diego. Located near Tecolote Canyon Trails, shopping, dining, local schools and more.

This home has carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl plank and wood flooring throughout. The large kitchen as an electric stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Ample counter top space and a dining area.

The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, rooms have mirrored closets and the master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelves. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the fenced backyard with a spa. Gardener service provided for the front yard, tenants are responsible for the upkeep to the backyard.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5363193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have any available units?
3480 Old Cobble Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have?
Some of 3480 Old Cobble Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Old Cobble Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Old Cobble Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Old Cobble Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. offer parking?
No, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have a pool?
No, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Old Cobble Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3480 Old Cobble Ct. has units with dishwashers.
