3480 Old Cobble Ct.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities hot tub

4 Bed/2.5 Bath Spacious Two Story Home at Knolls of Fox Run in San Diego - Spacious two story home at Knolls of Fox Run in San Diego. Located near Tecolote Canyon Trails, shopping, dining, local schools and more.



This home has carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl plank and wood flooring throughout. The large kitchen as an electric stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Ample counter top space and a dining area.



The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, rooms have mirrored closets and the master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelves. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the fenced backyard with a spa. Gardener service provided for the front yard, tenants are responsible for the upkeep to the backyard.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



