3477 Aveley Place

Beautiful 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 4B/2BA house available for lease in Linda Vista featuring 1548 SF of living space. This uniquely upgraded property boasts:

-Fantastic location central to all San Diego has to offer--easy highway 163 or 805 access makes for a quick drive to Downtown, Pacific Beach & North Park! Walking distance to Clairemont Mesa College.

-Renovated kitchen w/ Cherry Wood cabinetry, granite countertops, marble flooring, gas range & all stainless steel appliances!

-Spacious & open floor plan to main living area

-Mini-split cooling/heating system in nearly every room that runs on solar system! Plus whole house fan to quickly cool entire home

-Living room is an entertainment center, equipped with in-wall surround sound speakers!

-Four bright bedrooms! Large master has it's own private bathroom

-Attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Fenced in backyard w/ multiple levels & fruit orchard, great for dogs who like to run!



Room Sizes:

Master Bedroom = 13' x 10'

BR #2 = 13' x 9.5'

BR #3 = 11' x 9.5'

BR #4 = 10' x 9'



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: Yes, mini-splits

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ul43dgsP9Y

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista

- FLOORING: Marble, carpet & laminate

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash (Solar system minimizes SDGE bills!)

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1963



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: spa (drained but functional), living room wireless lights, countertop microwave, patio string lights, patio furniture, and whole house fan. Additional terms: Tenant must maintain Wifi in order for solar system to operate properly. Tenant not to remove any citrus trees. Extra building materials in garage and backyard stay at property. Tenant understands that wall heater pilot lights are off and tenant should utilize mini-splits in all rooms for heat.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



