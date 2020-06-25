All apartments in San Diego
3477 Aveley Place
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

3477 Aveley Place

3477 Aveley Place · No Longer Available
Location

3477 Aveley Place, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/2BA house available for lease in Linda Vista featuring 1548 SF of living space. This uniquely upgraded property boasts:
-Fantastic location central to all San Diego has to offer--easy highway 163 or 805 access makes for a quick drive to Downtown, Pacific Beach & North Park! Walking distance to Clairemont Mesa College.
-Renovated kitchen w/ Cherry Wood cabinetry, granite countertops, marble flooring, gas range & all stainless steel appliances!
-Spacious & open floor plan to main living area
-Mini-split cooling/heating system in nearly every room that runs on solar system! Plus whole house fan to quickly cool entire home
-Living room is an entertainment center, equipped with in-wall surround sound speakers!
-Four bright bedrooms! Large master has it's own private bathroom
-Attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Fenced in backyard w/ multiple levels & fruit orchard, great for dogs who like to run!

Room Sizes:
Master Bedroom = 13' x 10'
BR #2 = 13' x 9.5'
BR #3 = 11' x 9.5'
BR #4 = 10' x 9'

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Yes, mini-splits
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ul43dgsP9Y
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista
- FLOORING: Marble, carpet & laminate
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash (Solar system minimizes SDGE bills!)
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1963

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: spa (drained but functional), living room wireless lights, countertop microwave, patio string lights, patio furniture, and whole house fan. Additional terms: Tenant must maintain Wifi in order for solar system to operate properly. Tenant not to remove any citrus trees. Extra building materials in garage and backyard stay at property. Tenant understands that wall heater pilot lights are off and tenant should utilize mini-splits in all rooms for heat.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4958961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3477 Aveley Place have any available units?
3477 Aveley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3477 Aveley Place have?
Some of 3477 Aveley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3477 Aveley Place currently offering any rent specials?
3477 Aveley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3477 Aveley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3477 Aveley Place is pet friendly.
Does 3477 Aveley Place offer parking?
Yes, 3477 Aveley Place offers parking.
Does 3477 Aveley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3477 Aveley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3477 Aveley Place have a pool?
No, 3477 Aveley Place does not have a pool.
Does 3477 Aveley Place have accessible units?
No, 3477 Aveley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3477 Aveley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3477 Aveley Place has units with dishwashers.
