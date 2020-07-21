3474 Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154 Otay Mesa West
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled 4 Bedroom Condo Available! - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features laminate flooring through the kitchen and living area downstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms have been fully remodeled. Bathrooms complete with vinyl flooring. All bedrooms are carpeted and have plenty of natural light. Downstairs bathroom has a stand up shower and upstairs bathroom has a tub/ shower combo. Neutral paint and flooring provide a bright welcoming feel. Unit has 1 assigned parking space directly in front of the unit and an additional parking permit. Unit also features small backyard with a blooming avocado tree. Community pool for tenant use as well.
DRE01197438
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5044996)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have any available units?
3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have?
Some of 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H currently offering any rent specials?
3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H is not currently offering any rent specials.