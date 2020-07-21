All apartments in San Diego
3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H

3474 Del Sol Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled 4 Bedroom Condo Available! - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features laminate flooring through the kitchen and living area downstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms have been fully remodeled. Bathrooms complete with vinyl flooring. All bedrooms are carpeted and have plenty of natural light. Downstairs bathroom has a stand up shower and upstairs bathroom has a tub/ shower combo. Neutral paint and flooring provide a bright welcoming feel. Unit has 1 assigned parking space directly in front of the unit and an additional parking permit. Unit also features small backyard with a blooming avocado tree. Community pool for tenant use as well.

DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have any available units?
3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have?
Some of 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H currently offering any rent specials?
3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H pet-friendly?
No, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H offer parking?
Yes, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H offers parking.
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have a pool?
Yes, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H has a pool.
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have accessible units?
No, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 Del Sol Blvd. UNIT H does not have units with dishwashers.
