All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3453 Merrimac Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3453 Merrimac Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

3453 Merrimac Avenue

3453 Merrimac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3453 Merrimac Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom, two bathroom North Clairemont home that features newer solar and black bottom pool. Formal living room living room with wood burning fire place. Kitchen includes built-in drop in electric stove, built int double oven, and stainless steel refrigerator. Easy access from the kitchen to the backyard and refreshing pool. Guest bathroom located at the end of the hallway provides access to the backyard and pool area. Master bedroom features two large closets, vanity area and sliding glass door to the backyard area. Two fruit trees naturally grow on the side yard. Pool service and landscaping included in rent. Attached two car garage.
DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have any available units?
3453 Merrimac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have?
Some of 3453 Merrimac Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 Merrimac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Merrimac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Merrimac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3453 Merrimac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3453 Merrimac Avenue offers parking.
Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Merrimac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3453 Merrimac Avenue has a pool.
Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3453 Merrimac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Merrimac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Merrimac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University