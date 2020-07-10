3453 Merrimac Avenue

Amenities

garage stainless steel pool fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Four bedroom, two bathroom North Clairemont home that features newer solar and black bottom pool. Formal living room living room with wood burning fire place. Kitchen includes built-in drop in electric stove, built int double oven, and stainless steel refrigerator. Easy access from the kitchen to the backyard and refreshing pool. Guest bathroom located at the end of the hallway provides access to the backyard and pool area. Master bedroom features two large closets, vanity area and sliding glass door to the backyard area. Two fruit trees naturally grow on the side yard. Pool service and landscaping included in rent. Attached two car garage.

DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.