Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · (760) 736-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3452 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great Outdoor Living!! One Bedroom Duplex in North Clairemont - Location is everything for this 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the central neighborhood of North Clairemont. Just 10 minutes to La Jolla and quick access to the 5 and 52 freeways!

The home offers a fresh and modern style with grey paint throughout, vinyl grey wood-look flooring, white cabinets with upgraded fixtures, and newer appliances!

The yard is spacious and fenced with drought-tolerant landscape for easy maintenance. There is plenty of room for an outdoor table, couches, and space for gardening. There is also a garage located behind the unit that is available for off-street parking.

Move-in immediately
Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, Cable, & Internet
Owner pays Water, Trash
No pets, please

Showings will be scheduled upon review of submitted applications only.
http://goldenpacificre.net/available-rentals/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4676417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have any available units?
3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have a pool?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
