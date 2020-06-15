3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great Outdoor Living!! One Bedroom Duplex in North Clairemont - Location is everything for this 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the central neighborhood of North Clairemont. Just 10 minutes to La Jolla and quick access to the 5 and 52 freeways!



The home offers a fresh and modern style with grey paint throughout, vinyl grey wood-look flooring, white cabinets with upgraded fixtures, and newer appliances!



The yard is spacious and fenced with drought-tolerant landscape for easy maintenance. There is plenty of room for an outdoor table, couches, and space for gardening. There is also a garage located behind the unit that is available for off-street parking.



Move-in immediately

Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, Cable, & Internet

Owner pays Water, Trash

No pets, please



Showings will be scheduled upon review of submitted applications only.

No Pets Allowed



