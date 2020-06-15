3452 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Amenities
Great Outdoor Living!! One Bedroom Duplex in North Clairemont - Location is everything for this 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the central neighborhood of North Clairemont. Just 10 minutes to La Jolla and quick access to the 5 and 52 freeways!
The home offers a fresh and modern style with grey paint throughout, vinyl grey wood-look flooring, white cabinets with upgraded fixtures, and newer appliances!
The yard is spacious and fenced with drought-tolerant landscape for easy maintenance. There is plenty of room for an outdoor table, couches, and space for gardening. There is also a garage located behind the unit that is available for off-street parking.
Move-in immediately
Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, Cable, & Internet
Owner pays Water, Trash
No pets, please
Showings will be scheduled upon review of submitted applications only.
http://goldenpacificre.net/available-rentals/
(RLNE4676417)