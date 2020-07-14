3450 2nd Ave Unit 25

Amenities

Gorgeous 2B/2BA Condo w/ Balcony, Central A/C & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring over 1000 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:

-Fantastic location walking distance to Balboa Park & the heart of Hillcrest! Just a quick bike ride to Little Italy or North Park!

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ large private balcony with new turf just installed

-Dining area leads to nicely upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances!

-Master suite w/ large closet & attached private bathroom

-Bright guest bedroom next to full hall bathroom

-Tons of storage options in the hall plus storage cabinets at the parking space & in a cabinet in the common area hall!

-1 reserved gated & underground parking space w/ electric vehicle charger provided!

-Community washer/dryer on-site

-Casa Seca community features a swimming pool & secured entry



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2160

- WASHER/DRYER: Community coin-op laundry room on-site

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 14lbs considered for $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6m3MLwOGL4

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved gated & underground parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 1970



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for $200 HOA move in fee. Subwoofers and other disruptive audio equipment are not allowed to be used in the unit. As-is items: electric vehicle charger, entry closet light fixture, under kitchen cabinet light fixtures (all functional but will not be maintained). Intercom system nonfunctional and will not be repaired.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



