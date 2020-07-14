All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3450 2nd Ave Unit 25

3450 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3450 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2B/2BA Condo w/ Balcony, Central A/C & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring over 1000 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:
-Fantastic location walking distance to Balboa Park & the heart of Hillcrest! Just a quick bike ride to Little Italy or North Park!
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ large private balcony with new turf just installed
-Dining area leads to nicely upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances!
-Master suite w/ large closet & attached private bathroom
-Bright guest bedroom next to full hall bathroom
-Tons of storage options in the hall plus storage cabinets at the parking space & in a cabinet in the common area hall!
-1 reserved gated & underground parking space w/ electric vehicle charger provided!
-Community washer/dryer on-site
-Casa Seca community features a swimming pool & secured entry

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2160
- WASHER/DRYER: Community coin-op laundry room on-site
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 14lbs considered for $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6m3MLwOGL4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved gated & underground parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1970

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for $200 HOA move in fee. Subwoofers and other disruptive audio equipment are not allowed to be used in the unit. As-is items: electric vehicle charger, entry closet light fixture, under kitchen cabinet light fixtures (all functional but will not be maintained). Intercom system nonfunctional and will not be repaired.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5388317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have any available units?
3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have?
Some of 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 currently offering any rent specials?
3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 is pet friendly.
Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 offer parking?
Yes, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 offers parking.
Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have a pool?
Yes, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 has a pool.
Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have accessible units?
No, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 2nd Ave Unit 25 has units with dishwashers.
