San Diego, CA
3436 Zola Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3436 Zola Street

3436 Zola Street · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Zola Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Loma Portal Home: 3436 Zola Street - Beautiful two story 3-bedroom 2-bath 1930s Spanish style home located in historic Loma Portal. Walking distance to Liberty Station. One block from Loma Portal Elementary and Point Loma High schools. This house has the charm and history of the original 1930 home. The kitchen is newly renovated with soapstone countertops and Viking appliances. This home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms with stand-alone soaking tubs and showers, a large formal living room, fireplace, and formal dining room off the kitchen. Hardwood floors and beamed ceilings throughout the home give old world charm combined with modern convenience. Washer/dryer, large yard and detached two-car garage. Yard clean-up twice a month. Tenant pays all utilities. One-year lease. Rent: $3,900 per month and $4,000 deposit. Serious inquiries only please: Call or text Tanya at: 619-977-2055 or email 3436.zola@gmail.com for additional details or to reserve a time for private showing. Credit report ($35) with strong credit history.

Available Now
One Year Lease
Monthly rent is $3,900 with $4,000 security deposit.
Pets welcome (no aggressive dog breeds).
Utilities paid by tenant.
Application credit check fee of $35 / person.
Contact Tanya at 619-977-2055

(RLNE3162647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Zola Street have any available units?
3436 Zola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Zola Street have?
Some of 3436 Zola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Zola Street currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Zola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Zola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Zola Street is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Zola Street offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Zola Street offers parking.
Does 3436 Zola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3436 Zola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Zola Street have a pool?
No, 3436 Zola Street does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Zola Street have accessible units?
No, 3436 Zola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Zola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Zola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
