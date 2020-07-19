Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Loma Portal Home: 3436 Zola Street - Beautiful two story 3-bedroom 2-bath 1930s Spanish style home located in historic Loma Portal. Walking distance to Liberty Station. One block from Loma Portal Elementary and Point Loma High schools. This house has the charm and history of the original 1930 home. The kitchen is newly renovated with soapstone countertops and Viking appliances. This home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms with stand-alone soaking tubs and showers, a large formal living room, fireplace, and formal dining room off the kitchen. Hardwood floors and beamed ceilings throughout the home give old world charm combined with modern convenience. Washer/dryer, large yard and detached two-car garage. Yard clean-up twice a month. Tenant pays all utilities. One-year lease. Rent: $3,900 per month and $4,000 deposit. Serious inquiries only please: Call or text Tanya at: 619-977-2055 or email 3436.zola@gmail.com for additional details or to reserve a time for private showing. Credit report ($35) with strong credit history.



Available Now

One Year Lease

Monthly rent is $3,900 with $4,000 security deposit.

Pets welcome (no aggressive dog breeds).

Utilities paid by tenant.

Application credit check fee of $35 / person.

Contact Tanya at 619-977-2055



(RLNE3162647)