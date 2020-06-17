Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3425 Mission Mesa Way Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town home with 2 car garage available March 1 - Beautiful, fully upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home with 2 car garage available March 1, 2019. This home has it all. With a park like setting and family friendly community, this light and bright town home is complete with beautiful hard wood floors in the living room and kitchen, plantation shutters throughout the entire home, vaulted ceilings, upgraded lighting, new windows, newer paint and carpet (bedrooms & dining room), complete laundry room, attached 2 car garage, plenty of storage and 3 bathrooms.



On the main floor you will find the living room, separate dining room, upgraded kitchen with a breakfast nook, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful rich cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plenty of storage.



Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have an attached ensuite. The master bedroom is very large with plenty of closet space, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, dual vanity sinks in the bathroom and a large soaking tub.



The large attached 2 car garage is complete with built in shelves for storage. The laundry room is spacious with cabinets for storage and counter tops for folding clothes. The patio is perfect for a small BBQ and a couple of chairs. There is a large community Pool and Jacuzzi and plenty of open on street parking!



Location, location, location! This home is located close to Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park, Lake Murray, Rancho Mission Canyon Park, Dailard Park, Tuxedo Park, Mission Trails Golf Course, the SDSU Aztecs, Qualcomm, shopping, restaurants and more!



Nearby schools include Excelsior Academy, Dailard Elementary School and Marvin Elementary School.



Please do not disturb tenants.

Contact Lisa to schedule a private tour of this amazing home 619-549-0296 (text and email preferred)

1 Year Lease

Pets: 1 cat will be considered with an additional deposit and great rental references

Sorry, no section 8



No Dogs Allowed



