Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3425 Mission Mesa Way

3425 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3425 Mission Mesa Way Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town home with 2 car garage available March 1 - Beautiful, fully upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home with 2 car garage available March 1, 2019. This home has it all. With a park like setting and family friendly community, this light and bright town home is complete with beautiful hard wood floors in the living room and kitchen, plantation shutters throughout the entire home, vaulted ceilings, upgraded lighting, new windows, newer paint and carpet (bedrooms & dining room), complete laundry room, attached 2 car garage, plenty of storage and 3 bathrooms.

On the main floor you will find the living room, separate dining room, upgraded kitchen with a breakfast nook, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful rich cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plenty of storage.

Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have an attached ensuite. The master bedroom is very large with plenty of closet space, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, dual vanity sinks in the bathroom and a large soaking tub.

The large attached 2 car garage is complete with built in shelves for storage. The laundry room is spacious with cabinets for storage and counter tops for folding clothes. The patio is perfect for a small BBQ and a couple of chairs. There is a large community Pool and Jacuzzi and plenty of open on street parking!

Location, location, location! This home is located close to Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park, Lake Murray, Rancho Mission Canyon Park, Dailard Park, Tuxedo Park, Mission Trails Golf Course, the SDSU Aztecs, Qualcomm, shopping, restaurants and more!

Nearby schools include Excelsior Academy, Dailard Elementary School and Marvin Elementary School.

Please do not disturb tenants.
Contact Lisa to schedule a private tour of this amazing home 619-549-0296 (text and email preferred)
1 Year Lease
Pets: 1 cat will be considered with an additional deposit and great rental references
Sorry, no section 8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3845322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have any available units?
3425 Mission Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have?
Some of 3425 Mission Mesa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Mission Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Mission Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Mission Mesa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Mission Mesa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Mission Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Mission Mesa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Mission Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 3425 Mission Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Mission Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Mission Mesa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
