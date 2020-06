Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful neighborhood walking/biking distance to a myriad of shopping and dining options, as well as top rated schools. A short ride to the Beach and convenient to freeway for commuting as well. This Single Story End Unit has no one above or below and Backs up to a green belt with no unit behind. Home is in very good condition and shows well. Located away from I-5 and Del Mar Hts. Rd. Official listing agent 760.390.0888. One pet may be considered with additional security deposit.