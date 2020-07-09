3421 Felton Street

Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath in the Heart of North Park!! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Bungalow in great location. Close to 805 Freeway, shopping and downtown North Park. Spacious living space with beautiful trees surrounding the property. Shared Washer/Dryer on Site and includes large extra storage space. Trash Included.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Original Hard Wood Flooring, Private front yard space, On Street Parking, Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets. No Smoking.
One Year Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
