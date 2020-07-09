All apartments in San Diego
3421 Felton Street

3421 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
extra storage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath in the Heart of North Park!! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Bungalow in great location. Close to 805 Freeway, shopping and downtown North Park. Spacious living space with beautiful trees surrounding the property. Shared Washer/Dryer on Site and includes large extra storage space. Trash Included.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Original Hard Wood Flooring, Private front yard space, On Street Parking, Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Felton Street have any available units?
3421 Felton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Felton Street have?
Some of 3421 Felton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Felton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Felton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Felton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Felton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3421 Felton Street offer parking?
No, 3421 Felton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Felton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 Felton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Felton Street have a pool?
No, 3421 Felton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Felton Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 Felton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Felton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Felton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

