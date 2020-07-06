3415 Sixth Avenue - 1, Unit 1400

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Short term rental available 6/1 for minimum 3 months. Overlook historic Balboa Park, San Diego Bay, and city lights from this top floor exquisitely furnished Penthouse.



The elevator provides exclusive access to the beautifully appointed private entry foyer of this residence. The fully furnished interior has an open concept floor plan, ideal for entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows in the great room perfectly frame the expansive views. The oversize patio stretches from east to west and adds generous outdoor space to enjoy dining al fresco with breathtaking views. The residence occupies the entire top (14th) floor of the building, has 2 assigned parking spaces in the gated garage. Convenient to downtown, Bankers Hill, Little Italy, Hillcrest with many restaurants and shops. Unit will be completed furnished with dishes, linens, laundry room in unit with washer/dryer. No Pets.

