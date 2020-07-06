3393 Granada Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Rarely available North Park cottage sits just blocks from the famous Balboa Park. This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath single level duplex offer a small yard, hardwood floors, large window, and a great place to call your own. Come enjoy this walking community that offers shops, restaurants. and easy access to all that San Diego offers. Additional features include washer/ dryer hook up, easy street parking, and mature landscaping.

Rent - $1550 (includes water, sewer & trash add $15 per month fee if washer & dryer added)