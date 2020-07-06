All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3393 Granada Avenue - 1

3393 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3393 Granada Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Rarely available North Park cottage sits just blocks from the famous Balboa Park. This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath single level duplex offer a small yard, hardwood floors, large window, and a great place to call your own. Come enjoy this walking community that offers shops, restaurants. and easy access to all that San Diego offers. Additional features include washer/ dryer hook up, easy street parking, and mature landscaping.
Rent - $1550 (includes water, sewer & trash add $15 per month fee if washer & dryer added)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3393 Granada Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3393 Granada Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Granada Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3393 Granada Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

