3372 Marlesta Dr.

Clairemont Detached Home - CLAIREMONT DETACHED HOME



3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage. Huge, lot--9,900 sq. ft. Large, private back yard. Freshly painted.

Spacious living room with a big, raised hearth fireplace. Adjacent dining room and kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, flat electric cooktop and ceramic tile flooring. 3 big bedrooms--all with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans. Both baths have tiled shower enclosures, tiled flooring and modern fixtures. Big 2-car garage with auto-opener. The back yard is huge and totally private. No neighbor in the back or on the side. Small Pet upon approval and with increased deposit.



1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



