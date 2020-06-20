3371 Mercer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This two-story home has extra-large living room with fireplace and separate family/dining room combo, enclosed sunroom, yard with pool, extra-large master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs, another of which is quite large. Second master bedroom/bath with additional access to bath from hallway on first floor. Second bath upstairs has tub/shower combo while both master baths have shower. Spacious kitchen with white cabinetry and white appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven. Kitchen and first floor bath have granite countertops. Tile and vinyl flooring combination throughout home. Attached two car garage and extra parking in front, Pool maintenance included. No Co-Signers. DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 7/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

