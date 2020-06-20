All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3371 Mercer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3371 Mercer Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

3371 Mercer Lane

3371 Mercer Lane · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3371 Mercer Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This two-story home has extra-large living room with fireplace and separate family/dining room combo, enclosed sunroom, yard with pool, extra-large master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs, another of which is quite large. Second master bedroom/bath with additional access to bath from hallway on first floor. Second bath upstairs has tub/shower combo while both master baths have shower. Spacious kitchen with white cabinetry and white appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven. Kitchen and first floor bath have granite countertops. Tile and vinyl flooring combination throughout home. Attached two car garage and extra parking in front, Pool maintenance included. No Co-Signers. DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 7/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Mercer Lane have any available units?
3371 Mercer Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3371 Mercer Lane have?
Some of 3371 Mercer Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Mercer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Mercer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Mercer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3371 Mercer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3371 Mercer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3371 Mercer Lane does offer parking.
Does 3371 Mercer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 Mercer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Mercer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3371 Mercer Lane has a pool.
Does 3371 Mercer Lane have accessible units?
No, 3371 Mercer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Mercer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3371 Mercer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3371 Mercer Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity