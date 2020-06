Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 1 bed 1 bath bungalow that features a private backyard, full laundry room with washer and dryer, a garage and an additional driveway parking space. New carpet in the living room and bedroom was just installed the the house has just been repainted. Excellent location in North park and is close to freeways.