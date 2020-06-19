3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxury living at Cabo Santa Fe. Resort style community, with gated entry and panoramic views of the Del Mar Racetrack and lagoon from the pool area. Spacious and bright split level home, lives like a detached home with 2 Master bedrooms, one with cozy fireplace. 2 full bathrooms. Bonus room/office with half bath. Executive home is centrally located to Lomas Santa Fe shopping, Cedros District, restaurants, Track and Del Mar beach. New paint, appliances, and carpet. Private patio. Location Location!

TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $40 per adult (non-refundable) - Length of Lease: 12 Months - Renters Insurance: Proof of $100,000 liability must be shared prior to move in. 18 Doors Property Management DRE #: 02038087 Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. *18 Doors Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*