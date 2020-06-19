All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1

3362 Caminito Luna Nueva · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3362 Caminito Luna Nueva, San Diego, CA 92014
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury living at Cabo Santa Fe. Resort style community, with gated entry and panoramic views of the Del Mar Racetrack and lagoon from the pool area. Spacious and bright split level home, lives like a detached home with 2 Master bedrooms, one with cozy fireplace. 2 full bathrooms. Bonus room/office with half bath. Executive home is centrally located to Lomas Santa Fe shopping, Cedros District, restaurants, Track and Del Mar beach. New paint, appliances, and carpet. Private patio. Location Location!
TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $40 per adult (non-refundable) - Length of Lease: 12 Months - Renters Insurance: Proof of $100,000 liability must be shared prior to move in. 18 Doors Property Management DRE #: 02038087 Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. *18 Doors Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have any available units?
3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have?
Some of 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 offers parking.
Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 has a pool.
Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3362 Caminito Luna Nueva - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University