3350 Myrtle

Amenities
Perfect short-term rental for traveling nurses or corporate travelers!!! Quiet safe neighborhood, close to shopping/and great North Park dining.
Available Oct 2nd!!!
Fully furnished with the following: Living/dining room and bedroom furniture, kitchen essentials, bathroom and bedroom linens
Newly remodeled: Brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, (dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave and sink). Brand new cabinets.
Renovated bathroom - modern tiled shower (no tub) and new fixtures, new vanity and medicine cabinet
Fresh interior paint and ceiling fan/lights. Lots of natural light.
Ductless A/C and heat, and window unit in bedroom, Brand new tankless hot water heater
New washer/dryer in-unit
Crown molding in bedroom - King-size Tempurpedic mattress
60 Wall-mounted TV (Roku enabled)
Off-street parking spot
Modern, German-made couch and dining room set
Just 6 blocks to fabulous restaurants, cafes, shops, and bars!
Easy access to I-805, I-94, I-5, and I-15 highways. 5-7 minutes to Balboa park, Vons Grocery, Barrons Market, CVS, Walgreens and Target Express
1000mgps fiber internet included!
Note: Outside is currently being landscaped
Terms: Month-to-month, Weekly rate negotiable
No smoking
Pets negotiable
Application fee:
Deposit:2350