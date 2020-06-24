3350 Myrtle

Amenities

Perfect short-term rental for traveling nurses or corporate travelers!!! Quiet safe neighborhood, close to shopping/and great North Park dining.

Available Oct 2nd!!!



Fully furnished with the following: Living/dining room and bedroom furniture, kitchen essentials, bathroom and bedroom linens

Newly remodeled: Brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, (dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave and sink). Brand new cabinets.



Renovated bathroom - modern tiled shower (no tub) and new fixtures, new vanity and medicine cabinet

Fresh interior paint and ceiling fan/lights. Lots of natural light.

Ductless A/C and heat, and window unit in bedroom, Brand new tankless hot water heater

New washer/dryer in-unit

Crown molding in bedroom - King-size Tempurpedic mattress

60 Wall-mounted TV (Roku enabled)



Off-street parking spot

Modern, German-made couch and dining room set

Just 6 blocks to fabulous restaurants, cafes, shops, and bars!

Easy access to I-805, I-94, I-5, and I-15 highways. 5-7 minutes to Balboa park, Vons Grocery, Barrons Market, CVS, Walgreens and Target Express

1000mgps fiber internet included!



Note: Outside is currently being landscaped



Terms: Month-to-month, Weekly rate negotiable

No smoking

Pets negotiable

Application fee:

Deposit:2350