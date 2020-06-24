All apartments in San Diego
3350 Myrtle

3350 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Myrtle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Perfect short-term rental for traveling nurses or corporate travelers!!! Quiet safe neighborhood, close to shopping/and great North Park dining.
Available Oct 2nd!!!

Fully furnished with the following: Living/dining room and bedroom furniture, kitchen essentials, bathroom and bedroom linens
Newly remodeled: Brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, (dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave and sink). Brand new cabinets.

Renovated bathroom - modern tiled shower (no tub) and new fixtures, new vanity and medicine cabinet
Fresh interior paint and ceiling fan/lights. Lots of natural light.
Ductless A/C and heat, and window unit in bedroom, Brand new tankless hot water heater
New washer/dryer in-unit
Crown molding in bedroom - King-size Tempurpedic mattress
60 Wall-mounted TV (Roku enabled)

Off-street parking spot
Modern, German-made couch and dining room set
Just 6 blocks to fabulous restaurants, cafes, shops, and bars!
Easy access to I-805, I-94, I-5, and I-15 highways. 5-7 minutes to Balboa park, Vons Grocery, Barrons Market, CVS, Walgreens and Target Express
1000mgps fiber internet included!

Note: Outside is currently being landscaped

Terms: Month-to-month, Weekly rate negotiable
No smoking
Pets negotiable
Application fee:
Deposit:2350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Myrtle have any available units?
3350 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 Myrtle have?
Some of 3350 Myrtle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Myrtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Myrtle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 Myrtle is pet friendly.
Does 3350 Myrtle offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Myrtle offers parking.
Does 3350 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Myrtle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 3350 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 3350 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 Myrtle has units with dishwashers.
