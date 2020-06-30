3344 Columbia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home with incredible views of the bay and airport. Large charming kitchen also has hookup for washer and dryer. The large dining room opens up to an even larger living room with spectacular views.



The 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with hardwood flooring and updated fixtures. The 4th bedroom/office also shares those amazing panoramic views. This house is loaded with classic charming appointments from the 1930s with updated fixtures throughout. Landscape service is included. There is a backyard area for use by the resident. (Future use of garage for storage is possible).



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

