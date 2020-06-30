All apartments in San Diego
3344 Columbia Street

3344 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$300 OFF First Month's rent
for move in between 12/8 and 12/20!

For a property tour:
TEXT 3344 + your first name to 619-252-0033
~OR~
CALL Lou at 858-483-5111

Single family home with incredible views of the bay and airport. Large charming kitchen also has hookup for washer and dryer. The large dining room opens up to an even larger living room with spectacular views.

The 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with hardwood flooring and updated fixtures. The 4th bedroom/office also shares those amazing panoramic views. This house is loaded with classic charming appointments from the 1930s with updated fixtures throughout. Landscape service is included. There is a backyard area for use by the resident. (Future use of garage for storage is possible).

For a property tour:
TEXT 3344 + your first name to 619-252-0033
~OR~
CALL Lou at 858-483-5111

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Columbia Street have any available units?
3344 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3344 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3344 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 3344 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3344 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3344 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

