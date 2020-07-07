3339 A C Street

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled with a private deck and outside space. Offset parking, washer/dryer inside .Dishwasher. Close to all on quiet street. Must see!
Storage shed included
AREA & ZIP CODE
GOLDEN HILL: 92102
PROPERTY TYPE
Two duplexes
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
One or two years
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
RENT: First month
Same as monthly rent
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Flooring might not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Painting might not be done. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed.Habitability items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers
GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 3
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ?
Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
PETS ?
No Pets
SECTION 8 OK ?
NO
LANDSCAPING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
WATER
Landlord
SEWER
Landlord
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
TRASH
Landlord (By City of San Diego)
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
ALARM ?
NO
BALCONY ?
No
BBQ ?
No
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
5X6
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Regular doors
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
9X10
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
na
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
na
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
BREAKFAST BAR ?
No
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
CEILING FANS ?
Yes
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
Silestone
DECK ?
Yes
DINING ROOM ?
No
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
DISHWASHER ?
Yes
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
ELEVATOR ?
No
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
FIREPLACE ?
No
FLOOR LEVEL
One Level
FLOORING
Unknown
FRIDGE:Type
Yes
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
Yes
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
YES: KEY
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
HALL: DIMENSIONS
na
HEATING TYPE
Electric: Wall
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
9X9
INTERCOM ?
No
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
na
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
9X10
LOCATION OF UNIT
Rear unit in duplex
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
NA
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
Front of property
MAIL BOX: #
3
MICROWAVE ?
Built in
PANTRY ?
No
PARKING:TYPE
One Assigned Space
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
?
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
NO
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
1
PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS
Space A
PARKING:LOCATION
Alley: 2nd furthest to the left as you face the property from the alley
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
no
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
No guest parking
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
No guest parking
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
No guest parking
PATIO ?
common area
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
No pool
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
San Diego Unified
SCHOOL: HIGH
SAN DIEGO COMPLEX
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
ROOSEVELT
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
GOLDEN HILL
SPRINKLERS ?
No
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
Yes
STOVE
Yes
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
VIEW
No
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
WATER HEATER
Gas
WINDOWS
?
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
Blinds : No changes scheduled
YARD ?
Common area back yard
YEAR BUILT
1955
