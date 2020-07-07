3339 A C Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da3ed5807e ----

Beautifully remodeled with a private deck and outside space. Offset parking, washer/dryer inside .Dishwasher. Close to all on quiet street. Must see!

Storage shed included



AREA & ZIP CODE

GOLDEN HILL: 92102

.

PROPERTY TYPE

Two duplexes

.

LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)

One or two years

.

SECURITY DEPOSIT

One month\'s rent

.

RENT: First month

Same as monthly rent

.

REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN

Flooring might not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Painting might not be done. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed.Habitability items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)

.

----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------

.

CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers

.

GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)

.

NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 3

.

LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord

.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)

.

NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)

.

ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ?

Verified assistive animals are always allowed.

.

PETS ?

No Pets

.

SECTION 8 OK ?

NO

.

LANDSCAPING

Landlord common area, tenant private area

.

LANDSCAPING: WATERING

Landlord common area, tenant private area

.

WATER

Landlord

.

SEWER

Landlord

.

GAS & ELECTRIC

Resident

.

TRASH

Landlord (By City of San Diego)

.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

.

----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------

.

AIR CONDITIONING ?

No

.

ALARM ?

NO

.

BALCONY ?

No

.

BBQ ?

No

.

BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)

5X6

.

BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

.

BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

.

BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?

Regular doors

.

BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS

9X10

.

BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS

na

.

BREAKFAST BAR ?

No

.

CEILINGS TYPE

8FT (STANDARD)

.

CEILING FANS ?

Yes

.

CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION

No

.

COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)

Silestone

.

DECK ?

Yes

.

DINING ROOM ?

No

.

DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

.

DISHWASHER ?

Yes

.

DRYER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

.

ELEVATOR ?

No

.

FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

.

FIREPLACE ?

No

.

FLOOR LEVEL

One Level

.

FLOORING

Unknown

.

FRIDGE:Type

Yes

.

GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?

Yes

.

GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)

YES: KEY

.

GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?

No

.

HALL: DIMENSIONS

na

.

HEATING TYPE

Electric: Wall

.

HOA:NAME

NO HOA

.

HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL

?

.

KEYLESS ENTRY ?

No

.

KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS

9X9

.

INTERCOM ?

No

.

LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS

na

.

LIVING ROOM ?

Yes

.

LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS

9X10

.

LOCATION OF UNIT

Rear unit in duplex

.

LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET

NA

.

MAIL BOX:LOCATION

Front of property

.

MAIL BOX: #

3

.

MICROWAVE ?

Built in

.

PANTRY ?

No

.

PARKING:TYPE

One Assigned Space

.

PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #

?

.

PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?

NO

.

PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

.

PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)

1

.

PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS

Space A

.

PARKING:LOCATION

Alley: 2nd furthest to the left as you face the property from the alley

.

PARKING:SPACE PLAN

no

.

PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?

NO

.

PARKING:GUEST(RULES)

No guest parking

.

PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)

No guest parking

.

PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?

No guest parking

.

PATIO ?

common area

.

POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED

No pool

.

SCHOOL: DISTRICT

San Diego Unified

.

SCHOOL: HIGH

SAN DIEGO COMPLEX

.

SCHOOL:MIDDLE

ROOSEVELT

.

SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY

GOLDEN HILL

.

SPRINKLERS ?

No

.

STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION

Yes

.

STOVE

Yes

.

TENNIS COURTS ?

No

.

VIEW

No

.

WALK TO PARK ?

Yes

.

WASHER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

.

WATER HEATER

Gas

.

WINDOWS

?

.

WINDOWS:COVERINGS

Blinds : No changes scheduled

.

YARD ?

Common area back yard

.

YEAR BUILT

1955



Deck (Private)

Dishwasher.

Fridge

Heating: Electric Wall

Stove:Gas

Yard (Private)