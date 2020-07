Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in La Jolla available 5/5/2020. Enjoy a 3-level home with beautiful laminate and tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, 2-car garage, custom paint, private patio and more. Close to everything you need! La Jolla Village Square and The Shops of La Jolla are less than a mile away. UCSD, La Jolla Shores, I-5, SR-56 are in proximity. Enjoy the local park and relax by the community pool while you call Eastbluff your new home.