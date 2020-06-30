All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3328 Zola St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3328 Zola St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

3328 Zola St

3328 Zola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Portal
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3328 Zola Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled Spanish home in Point Loma! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Spanish remodel in Point Loma's Loma Portal neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, coved ceilings in living and dining area plus a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with fun retro black and white checkered tile floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy entertaining on the deck and around the tropical oasis style swimming pool! 1 car attached garage!

Available Now
$4,495 per month
$4,495 security deposit
Lease required
Pets ok with approval and suitable pet deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!
Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

92106, 92107

(RLNE2503207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Zola St have any available units?
3328 Zola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 Zola St have?
Some of 3328 Zola St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Zola St currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Zola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Zola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Zola St is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Zola St offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Zola St offers parking.
Does 3328 Zola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Zola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Zola St have a pool?
Yes, 3328 Zola St has a pool.
Does 3328 Zola St have accessible units?
No, 3328 Zola St does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Zola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Zola St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University