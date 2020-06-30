3328 Zola St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Remodeled Spanish home in Point Loma! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Spanish remodel in Point Loma's Loma Portal neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, coved ceilings in living and dining area plus a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with fun retro black and white checkered tile floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy entertaining on the deck and around the tropical oasis style swimming pool! 1 car attached garage!



Available Now

$4,495 per month

$4,495 security deposit

Lease required

Pets ok with approval and suitable pet deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:



92106, 92107



(RLNE2503207)