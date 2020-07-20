All apartments in San Diego
Location

3320 Garrison Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3320 Garrison St Available 07/08/19 4 bedrm/3 bath house with office & 2 car garage in Point Loma $4700 a month - Beautiful home with great views of Point Loma bay, San Diego and sunsets/rises from the balconies

This beautifully styled home boasts 2700 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrms, an office, 3 bathrms. Fully applianced kit with a large double door Fridge with an ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove top on the center island and a double door gas oven. Great for entertaining family & friends.

Ceiling fans, washer/dryer, storage shelves, 2 car garage, fireplace.

12 month lease $4,700 a month with a $4,300. sec dep (oac). MUST MAKE 3 times the amount of rent in verifiable income. NO CO-SIGNERS. Great credit 740+, great rental history, clean background. This is not a roommate property. NO pets. You pay all utilities. We pay for gardener once a month..

Please email Helen at: operations@bkbinc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4013370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Garrison St have any available units?
3320 Garrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Garrison St have?
Some of 3320 Garrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Garrison St currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Garrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Garrison St pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Garrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3320 Garrison St offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Garrison St offers parking.
Does 3320 Garrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Garrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Garrison St have a pool?
No, 3320 Garrison St does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Garrison St have accessible units?
No, 3320 Garrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Garrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Garrison St has units with dishwashers.
