3320 Garrison St Available 07/08/19 4 bedrm/3 bath house with office & 2 car garage in Point Loma $4700 a month - Beautiful home with great views of Point Loma bay, San Diego and sunsets/rises from the balconies



This beautifully styled home boasts 2700 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrms, an office, 3 bathrms. Fully applianced kit with a large double door Fridge with an ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove top on the center island and a double door gas oven. Great for entertaining family & friends.



Ceiling fans, washer/dryer, storage shelves, 2 car garage, fireplace.



12 month lease $4,700 a month with a $4,300. sec dep (oac). MUST MAKE 3 times the amount of rent in verifiable income. NO CO-SIGNERS. Great credit 740+, great rental history, clean background. This is not a roommate property. NO pets. You pay all utilities. We pay for gardener once a month..



Please email Helen at: operations@bkbinc.com



No Pets Allowed



