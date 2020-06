Amenities

recently renovated pool carpet

5 bedroom house on large cul de sac lot with a pool. Remodeled interior - new kitchen cabinets, carpet & flooring. Two master suites - one upstairs & one downstairs. Private lot with pool. Call today before it's gone! 619-371-5688

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.