Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Top to bottom remodel recently on this dual master Windandsea townhome! Quaint, smaller building with courtyard. Only steps away from the sand! ALL new kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances…and all open to living spaces. It’s like a new home! Stone facade cozy fireplaces in living room and the master suite! Large bedrooms upstairs. Washer/dryer in the unit. 2 car garage!