3289 Old Bridgeport Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Town-home with a View! - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1670 sqft town-home @ The Bluffs of Fox Run

Vaulted ceilings, tile flooring/hardwood downstairs & carpet upstairs

Main floor has beautiful Living Room with gas fireplace, wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and slider French Doors to patio to enjoy the East facing views

Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, Cesar stone counter-tops, open floor plan to Family Room & Dining Room on 2nd level

Bedrooms include master on the 3rd level, master en-suite, walk-in-closet, ceiling fan, custom window coverings and vaulted ceilings

Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access

Maytag washer & dryer included

Amenities include community pool & Jacuzzi

This town-home has breathtaking views, and very peaceful with lush landscaping & mature trees

Guest & open parking spaces available

Near Tecolote Canyon for hiking & enjoying the community park

Available NOW

Unfurnished home

Small Dog Ok with additional security deposit, No Cats Please

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE 01359752

www.MercerProperites.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1858354)