3289 Old Bridgeport Way

3289 Old Bridgeport Way · No Longer Available
Location

3289 Old Bridgeport Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Town-home with a View! - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1670 sqft town-home @ The Bluffs of Fox Run
Vaulted ceilings, tile flooring/hardwood downstairs & carpet upstairs
Main floor has beautiful Living Room with gas fireplace, wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and slider French Doors to patio to enjoy the East facing views
Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, Cesar stone counter-tops, open floor plan to Family Room & Dining Room on 2nd level
Bedrooms include master on the 3rd level, master en-suite, walk-in-closet, ceiling fan, custom window coverings and vaulted ceilings
Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access
Maytag washer & dryer included
Amenities include community pool & Jacuzzi
This town-home has breathtaking views, and very peaceful with lush landscaping & mature trees
Guest & open parking spaces available
Near Tecolote Canyon for hiking & enjoying the community park
Available NOW
Unfurnished home
Small Dog Ok with additional security deposit, No Cats Please
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE 01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1858354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have any available units?
3289 Old Bridgeport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have?
Some of 3289 Old Bridgeport Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Old Bridgeport Way currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Old Bridgeport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Old Bridgeport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way is pet friendly.
Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way offer parking?
Yes, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way offers parking.
Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have a pool?
Yes, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way has a pool.
Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have accessible units?
No, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Old Bridgeport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3289 Old Bridgeport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
