3268 Via Marin

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Avail Now! Terrific Tri-Level Townhome with attached 1 car garage and private deck area. Gorgeous LVP flooring, custom paint! Woodlands South is a quiet residential community with great amenities and is an easy proximity to Parks, Grocery stores, Coffee Shops, UCSD, La Jolla beaches, major highways and so much more! Ready for quick occupancy! 1 small pet may be negotiable! Complex has a nice pool and jacuzzi and unit is situated away from highway noise. So much convenience! Laundry machines in garage!