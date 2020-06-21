All apartments in San Diego
3268 Via Marin

3268 Via Marin · (619) 709-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3268 Via Marin, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Avail Now! Terrific Tri-Level Townhome with attached 1 car garage and private deck area. Gorgeous LVP flooring, custom paint! Woodlands South is a quiet residential community with great amenities and is an easy proximity to Parks, Grocery stores, Coffee Shops, UCSD, La Jolla beaches, major highways and so much more! Ready for quick occupancy! 1 small pet may be negotiable! Complex has a nice pool and jacuzzi and unit is situated away from highway noise. So much convenience! Laundry machines in garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Via Marin have any available units?
3268 Via Marin has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3268 Via Marin have?
Some of 3268 Via Marin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Via Marin currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Via Marin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Via Marin pet-friendly?
Yes, 3268 Via Marin is pet friendly.
Does 3268 Via Marin offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Via Marin does offer parking.
Does 3268 Via Marin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3268 Via Marin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Via Marin have a pool?
Yes, 3268 Via Marin has a pool.
Does 3268 Via Marin have accessible units?
No, 3268 Via Marin does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Via Marin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 Via Marin has units with dishwashers.
