3268 Loma Riviera Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3268 Loma Riviera Dr.

3268 Loma Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3268 Loma Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated Point Loma Townhome. 92110 - Elegant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in a pleasant Point Loma community. Plush carpet upstairs and tile/wood-laminate flooring downstairs. Modern, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher opens to the dining area. Spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and access to the back patio. Just off of the patio, there is a storage room with washer, dryer, water softener (not warrantied), water heater, and extra fridge (not warrantied) located just off of patio. Enter straight into your patio from your 2 covered parking spaces. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, and ceiling fans. Enjoy a gas fireplace right in your huge master bedroom! Mint condition.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1-yr lease.
No pets allowed.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3411592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have any available units?
3268 Loma Riviera Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have?
Some of 3268 Loma Riviera Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Loma Riviera Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. offers parking.
Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. has a pool.
Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 Loma Riviera Dr. has units with dishwashers.
