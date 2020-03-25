3268 Loma Riviera Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully renovated Point Loma Townhome. 92110 - Elegant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in a pleasant Point Loma community. Plush carpet upstairs and tile/wood-laminate flooring downstairs. Modern, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher opens to the dining area. Spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and access to the back patio. Just off of the patio, there is a storage room with washer, dryer, water softener (not warrantied), water heater, and extra fridge (not warrantied) located just off of patio. Enter straight into your patio from your 2 covered parking spaces. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, and ceiling fans. Enjoy a gas fireplace right in your huge master bedroom! Mint condition.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1-yr lease.

No pets allowed.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92110



