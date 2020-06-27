All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3257 Dwight Street
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

3257 Dwight Street

3257 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Your Opportunity to Live in the Cutest Craftsman in North Park - Your Opportunity to Live in the Cutest Craftsman in North Park

This impressive Craftsman has been meticulously restored with original charm and finishes while being upgraded with modern comforts. The kitchen was fully remodeled 3 years ago with new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, decorative tile flooring and beautiful stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms were fully remodeled with new tub and shower, cabinets, sinks, hardware, subway tile and tile flooring. The home has 3 full bedrooms with closets. The home is equipped with a new central heating and air conditioning system to keep you comfortable year round. For the tech savvy, you will love the installed CAT 6 and COAX cable to every bedroom and living room. Fully irrigated and drought friendly landscape accent the home's curb appeal to welcome you home everyday.

This home is walking distance to all of North Parks greatest restaurants, cafes, shops, and breweries. It is also walking distance to transit stops on University Ave and 30th St. Very convenient access to the freeway and within 15 minutes of most of San Diegos Military Bases. Dont miss going to the weekly North Park Farmers Market every Thursday to pick up Organic Produce and snack on some treats from the numerous food vendors. For the Art Lovers, you will love the monthly Ray at Night Art Walk on Ray St. plus the numerous street festivals and fairs throughout the year.

1 Off Street Parking space and Street Parking available. No pets accepted.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.
Owner pays trash and landscaping.

Rent: $3,000 per month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Square Footage: 900 esf.

Available NOW

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,000 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Dwight Street have any available units?
3257 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 Dwight Street have?
Some of 3257 Dwight Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Dwight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Dwight Street is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Dwight Street offer parking?
Yes, 3257 Dwight Street offers parking.
Does 3257 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 3257 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 3257 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.

