3257 Dwight Street

This impressive Craftsman has been meticulously restored with original charm and finishes while being upgraded with modern comforts. The kitchen was fully remodeled 3 years ago with new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, decorative tile flooring and beautiful stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms were fully remodeled with new tub and shower, cabinets, sinks, hardware, subway tile and tile flooring. The home has 3 full bedrooms with closets. The home is equipped with a new central heating and air conditioning system to keep you comfortable year round. For the tech savvy, you will love the installed CAT 6 and COAX cable to every bedroom and living room. Fully irrigated and drought friendly landscape accent the home's curb appeal to welcome you home everyday.



This home is walking distance to all of North Parks greatest restaurants, cafes, shops, and breweries. It is also walking distance to transit stops on University Ave and 30th St. Very convenient access to the freeway and within 15 minutes of most of San Diegos Military Bases. Dont miss going to the weekly North Park Farmers Market every Thursday to pick up Organic Produce and snack on some treats from the numerous food vendors. For the Art Lovers, you will love the monthly Ray at Night Art Walk on Ray St. plus the numerous street festivals and fairs throughout the year.



1 Off Street Parking space and Street Parking available. No pets accepted.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.

Owner pays trash and landscaping.



Rent: $3,000 per month

Security Deposit: $3,000

Square Footage: 900 esf.



Available NOW



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,000 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



