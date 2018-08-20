All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3242 Towser St

3242 Towser Street · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Towser Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2995. Serra Mesa 4 bdrm 3.5 bath 2200 sq ft Home! - Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new stove (no fridge) and dishwasher. Lots of space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths downstairs, upstairs there's a full bath and a master suite with walk-in closet. Large front yard, big back yard and side yards. The backyard leads onto a park with really nice horseshoe courts and hiking trails! 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.
Please call Tim 619-995-5459
www.WeRentSd.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com

(RLNE5516791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Towser St have any available units?
3242 Towser St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Towser St have?
Some of 3242 Towser St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Towser St currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Towser St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Towser St pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Towser St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3242 Towser St offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Towser St offers parking.
Does 3242 Towser St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Towser St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Towser St have a pool?
No, 3242 Towser St does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Towser St have accessible units?
No, 3242 Towser St does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Towser St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 Towser St has units with dishwashers.

