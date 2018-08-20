3242 Towser St

Amenities

2995. Serra Mesa 4 bdrm 3.5 bath 2200 sq ft Home! - Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new stove (no fridge) and dishwasher. Lots of space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths downstairs, upstairs there's a full bath and a master suite with walk-in closet. Large front yard, big back yard and side yards. The backyard leads onto a park with really nice horseshoe courts and hiking trails! 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

