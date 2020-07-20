Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3241 Carleton St. Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in Point Loma with amazing Bay view - For rent is a wonderful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the the heart of Point Loma just blocks from the Harbor, Shelter Island and Liberty Station. Situated a couple blocks up the hill, the easterly views of the bay are beautiful. Watch the boats sail through all day with a wonderful downtown view at night. The kitchen is updated with newer appliances and is open to the living and dining room. The living space is located all on one level with the garage on the lower level. Large master bedroom with large closet and private ensuite. Remodeled travertine hall bathroom is just gorgeous with laundry room adjacent to it. Easy to maintain yard with garden boxes in back yard.



Tenant responsible for SDGE and water, however home features solar panels that will greatly reduce electric bill. Home also has tankless water heater for immediate hot water.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants and allow 48 hours prior to showing appointment.



Terms: Lease



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185



