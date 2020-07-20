All apartments in San Diego
3241 Carleton St.
3241 Carleton St.

3241 Carleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Carleton Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3241 Carleton St. Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in Point Loma with amazing Bay view - For rent is a wonderful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the the heart of Point Loma just blocks from the Harbor, Shelter Island and Liberty Station. Situated a couple blocks up the hill, the easterly views of the bay are beautiful. Watch the boats sail through all day with a wonderful downtown view at night. The kitchen is updated with newer appliances and is open to the living and dining room. The living space is located all on one level with the garage on the lower level. Large master bedroom with large closet and private ensuite. Remodeled travertine hall bathroom is just gorgeous with laundry room adjacent to it. Easy to maintain yard with garden boxes in back yard.

Tenant responsible for SDGE and water, however home features solar panels that will greatly reduce electric bill. Home also has tankless water heater for immediate hot water.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants and allow 48 hours prior to showing appointment.

Terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5001797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Carleton St. have any available units?
3241 Carleton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Carleton St. have?
Some of 3241 Carleton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Carleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Carleton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Carleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Carleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3241 Carleton St. offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Carleton St. offers parking.
Does 3241 Carleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Carleton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Carleton St. have a pool?
No, 3241 Carleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Carleton St. have accessible units?
No, 3241 Carleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Carleton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Carleton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
