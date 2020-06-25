All apartments in San Diego
3234 3rd Ave. Unit B
3234 3rd Ave. Unit B

3234 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3234 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
- Recently updated one bedroom apartment available in Hillcrest/Bankers Hill. This top floor unit features a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Modern hardwood laminate flooring throughout. You'll stay cool all summer with a window A/C unit, ceiling fan, and breezes from nearby San Diego Bay. The building also features reserved parking, on-site laundry, shared storage, and a vegetable garden. One of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods: close to Balboa Park, local canyons, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to major freeways and public transportation. Schedule a showing today--this one won't last long!

Amenities:
-Hardwood laminate floors
-Remodeled kitchen and bathroom
-Natural light throughout
-Window A/C unit
-Wall heater
-Reserved parking
-On-site laundry
-Shared storage
-Vegetable garden

Rental Terms:
-Monthly rent: $1450
-Security deposit: $1450
-$40 rental application fee (per applicant)
-Resident responsible for gas and electric
-Water, landscaping, and trash included in rent
-Pets NOT considered for this property
-Available May 1

IPI Property Management does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, or national origin.

IPI Property Management trusts all material in this advertisement to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

Cal DRE # 0 2 0 6 2 9 0 5

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have any available units?
3234 3rd Ave. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have?
Some of 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3234 3rd Ave. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B offers parking.
Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have a pool?
No, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have accessible units?
Yes, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B has accessible units.
Does 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 3rd Ave. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
