3234 3rd Ave. Unit B

- Recently updated one bedroom apartment available in Hillcrest/Bankers Hill. This top floor unit features a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Modern hardwood laminate flooring throughout. You'll stay cool all summer with a window A/C unit, ceiling fan, and breezes from nearby San Diego Bay. The building also features reserved parking, on-site laundry, shared storage, and a vegetable garden. One of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods: close to Balboa Park, local canyons, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to major freeways and public transportation. Schedule a showing today--this one won't last long!



Amenities:

-Hardwood laminate floors

-Remodeled kitchen and bathroom

-Natural light throughout

-Window A/C unit

-Wall heater

-Reserved parking

-On-site laundry

-Shared storage

-Vegetable garden



Rental Terms:

-Monthly rent: $1450

-Security deposit: $1450

-$40 rental application fee (per applicant)

-Resident responsible for gas and electric

-Water, landscaping, and trash included in rent

-Pets NOT considered for this property

-Available May 1



IPI Property Management does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, or national origin.



IPI Property Management trusts all material in this advertisement to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



Cal DRE # 0 2 0 6 2 9 0 5



