Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3221 Naylor Rd. Available 07/15/19 5 Bedroom Home in San Ysidro - Beautiful & Spacious 2 story home available in the Community of Coral Gate! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and is one of the largest floor plans in the community. You will enjoy the open and generous sized living room /lounge area. Lovely wood floors to be found on first floor. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave & Stove. One bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor. The spacious master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and full bath. The property has a fenced backyard and patio area . Laundry hook ups are located in generous sized 3 car garage. The location of this property is close to schools, shopping, beach, freeways and is also short Driving distance to Imperial Beach & Coronado Naval Bases. Pets are allowed at the property.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4092529)