All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3221 Naylor Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3221 Naylor Rd.
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3221 Naylor Rd.

3221 Naylor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3221 Naylor Road, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3221 Naylor Rd. Available 07/15/19 5 Bedroom Home in San Ysidro - Beautiful & Spacious 2 story home available in the Community of Coral Gate! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and is one of the largest floor plans in the community. You will enjoy the open and generous sized living room /lounge area. Lovely wood floors to be found on first floor. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave & Stove. One bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor. The spacious master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and full bath. The property has a fenced backyard and patio area . Laundry hook ups are located in generous sized 3 car garage. The location of this property is close to schools, shopping, beach, freeways and is also short Driving distance to Imperial Beach & Coronado Naval Bases. Pets are allowed at the property.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4092529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Naylor Rd. have any available units?
3221 Naylor Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Naylor Rd. have?
Some of 3221 Naylor Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Naylor Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Naylor Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Naylor Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Naylor Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Naylor Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Naylor Rd. offers parking.
Does 3221 Naylor Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Naylor Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Naylor Rd. have a pool?
No, 3221 Naylor Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Naylor Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3221 Naylor Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Naylor Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Naylor Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University