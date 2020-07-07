3217 J St. (Back unit)

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath (Rear Detached Room) - Remodeled 2 bedroom with detached room in the rear.



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.



Please do not contact to ask if it is available. If you see it is.



Hablamos Espaol



2 bedrooms and 1 detached rear bedroom

1 full Bath

Carpet in the bedrooms

New flooring throughout

New kitchen cabinets

New stone counter tops

Newer refrigerator

New window coverings throughout

Large paved and covered rear patio



Rental Qualifications:



-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Rent $1,995

-Deposit $1,500

-Residents are responsible to pay /electricity



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Call Glen A. Vickery at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing



(RLNE5547863)