Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3217 J St. (Back unit)

3217 J Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 J Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath (Rear Detached Room) - Remodeled 2 bedroom with detached room in the rear.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.

Please do not contact to ask if it is available. If you see it is.

Hablamos Espaol

2 bedrooms and 1 detached rear bedroom
1 full Bath
Carpet in the bedrooms
New flooring throughout
New kitchen cabinets
New stone counter tops
Newer refrigerator
New window coverings throughout
Large paved and covered rear patio

Rental Qualifications:

-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $1,995
-Deposit $1,500
-Residents are responsible to pay /electricity

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen A. Vickery at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing

(RLNE5547863)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

