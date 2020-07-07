3217 J St. (Back unit)

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath (Rear Detached Room) - Remodeled 2 bedroom with detached room in the rear.
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.
Please do not contact to ask if it is available. If you see it is.
Hablamos Espaol
2 bedrooms and 1 detached rear bedroom
1 full Bath
Carpet in the bedrooms
New flooring throughout
New kitchen cabinets
New stone counter tops
Newer refrigerator
New window coverings throughout
Large paved and covered rear patio
Rental Qualifications:
-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $1,995
-Deposit $1,500
-Residents are responsible to pay /electricity
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen A. Vickery at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing
(RLNE5547863)