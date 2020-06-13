All apartments in San Diego
3212 Felton Street
3212 Felton Street

3212 Felton Street · (619) 800-6567 ext. 104
Location

3212 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3212 Felton Street · Avail. Jul 23

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3212 Felton Street Available 07/23/20 The North Park 2/1 You've been Looking For! Parking! Laundry! Location!! - Look no further! This one will go fast! Charming detached upper level 2 bed/1 bath, with parking and garage storage. Located in the sought after North Park neighborhood of Alta Dena, it's walkable to great shops, cafes, dining and parks!

The home sits over your own alley-access garage, at the rear of a beautifully maintained two-on-one property. Big bright windows overlook the charming neighborhood around you. The large eat-in kitchen features warm wood cabinets and gas range. Quality touches like wood floors, crown molding and newer windows make for a cozy space.

You'll enjoy the unique historical neighborhood of Alta Dena, your own laundry, and ample garage storage.

Mature, Indoor, CAT OK.

No Smoking Property.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Minimum of two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Call 619-800-6567 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED virtual tour after vacant on 7/19/20! To view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2845912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Felton Street have any available units?
3212 Felton Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3212 Felton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Felton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Felton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Felton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3212 Felton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Felton Street does offer parking.
Does 3212 Felton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Felton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Felton Street have a pool?
No, 3212 Felton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Felton Street have accessible units?
No, 3212 Felton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Felton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Felton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Felton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Felton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
