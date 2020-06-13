Amenities

3212 Felton Street Available 07/23/20 The North Park 2/1 You've been Looking For! Parking! Laundry! Location!! - Look no further! This one will go fast! Charming detached upper level 2 bed/1 bath, with parking and garage storage. Located in the sought after North Park neighborhood of Alta Dena, it's walkable to great shops, cafes, dining and parks!



The home sits over your own alley-access garage, at the rear of a beautifully maintained two-on-one property. Big bright windows overlook the charming neighborhood around you. The large eat-in kitchen features warm wood cabinets and gas range. Quality touches like wood floors, crown molding and newer windows make for a cozy space.



You'll enjoy the unique historical neighborhood of Alta Dena, your own laundry, and ample garage storage.



Mature, Indoor, CAT OK.



No Smoking Property.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Minimum of two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Call 619-800-6567 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED virtual tour after vacant on 7/19/20! To view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability



No Dogs Allowed



