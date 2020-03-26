3209 L St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in San Diego with bonus room. Available through the end of November max . Laminate flooring in mail living area with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has been upgraded and includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry room with hook-ups. No assigned parking, but ample street parking is available. Large fenced backyard with storage shed. Centrally located and close to schools, parks and freeway access. Only 1 mile east of Petco Park, downtown, and Balboa Park.

Short term lease ONLY - this is non-negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered with additional deposit.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. We offer virtual tours!



(RLNE5758195)