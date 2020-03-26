All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3209 L St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3209 L St.

3209 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

3209 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in San Diego with bonus room. Available through the end of November max . Laminate flooring in mail living area with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has been upgraded and includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry room with hook-ups. No assigned parking, but ample street parking is available. Large fenced backyard with storage shed. Centrally located and close to schools, parks and freeway access. Only 1 mile east of Petco Park, downtown, and Balboa Park.
Short term lease ONLY - this is non-negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered with additional deposit.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. We offer virtual tours!

(RLNE5758195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 L St. have any available units?
3209 L St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 L St. have?
Some of 3209 L St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 L St. currently offering any rent specials?
3209 L St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 L St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 L St. is pet friendly.
Does 3209 L St. offer parking?
Yes, 3209 L St. offers parking.
Does 3209 L St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 L St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 L St. have a pool?
No, 3209 L St. does not have a pool.
Does 3209 L St. have accessible units?
No, 3209 L St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 L St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 L St. does not have units with dishwashers.

